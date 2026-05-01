Single-family home sells in Sterling for $360,000

The single-family house located at 3555 14th Avenue in Sterling was sold on April 8, for $360,000, or $150 per square foot.

The home, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,408 square feet. The house has three bedrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April, a single-family residence at 1410 Country Lane in Sterling sold for $220,000.

· At 3405 16th Avenue in Sterling, in October 2025, a single-family home was sold for $188,500.