Single-family home sells for $925,000 in Morris

A 2,888-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The house at 5405 Deerfield Drive in Morris was sold on April 13 for $925,000, or $320 per square foot. The property sits on a 5.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Morris have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 2400 Island Drive, sold in January, for $634,000, a price per square foot of $440.

· At 2435 Wahoo Court, in May 2025, a 2,600-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 3,800-square-foot single-family residence at 2085 Island Drive sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $277. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.