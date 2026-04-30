Three-bedroom home sells in Woodstock for $354,000

The single-family home located at 1025 Queen Anne Street in Woodstock was sold on April 17, for $354,000, or $328 per square foot.

The house, built in 1932, has an interior space of 1,080 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently changed hands:

· At 1109 Tappan Street, in October 2025, a 1,645-square-foot single-family house was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,064-square-foot single-family residence at 1206 Queen Anne Street sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· A single-family house at 1209 Wheeler Street, sold in April 2025, for $255,000.