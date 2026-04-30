Joliet: Single-family home goes for $423,500

A 2,328-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1963, has changed hands.

The home at 605 Palladium Drive W in Joliet was sold on April 17 for $423,500, or $182 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,175 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2008 Douglas Street W, in February, a 1,515-square-foot single-family home was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $185.

· A 4,634-square-foot single-family house at 405 Palladium Drive W, sold in September 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $97. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 704 Lois Place W sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $149.