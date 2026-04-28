Sale closed in St. Charles: $830,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 730 Persimmon Drive in St. Charles was sold on April 16, for $830,000, or $257 per square foot.

The home, built in 1984, has an interior space of 3,227 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7 acres.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,392-square-foot single-family house at 814 Steeplechase Court, sold in July 2025, for $772,500, a price per square foot of $228. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 3,683-square-foot single-family home at 601 Steeplechase Road sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1020 Persimmon Drive, in July 2025, a 4,165-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $240. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.