Sale closed in Joliet: $255,000 for a single-family home

A 1,508-square-foot single-family home, built in 1968, has changed hands.

The home at 2225 Loganberry Street in Joliet was sold on April 13 for $255,000, or $169 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 2209 Loganberry Street, in March, a 1,699-square-foot single-family house was sold for $299,500, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,144-square-foot single-family residence at 1804 Oakwood Lane, sold in May 2025, for $255,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In June 2025, a 1,248-square-foot single-family house at 1734 Pinewood Lane sold for $135,000, a price per square foot of $108.