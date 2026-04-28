Residential home in Crystal Lake sells for $650,000

The residential property located at 1123 Village Road in Crystal Lake was sold on April 14, for $650,000, or $151 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 4,309 square feet. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,650 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1677 Driftwood Lane in Crystal Lake, in April, a 4,377-square-foot residential property was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $141.

· A 1,328-square-foot residential property at 4025 Peartree Drive in Crystal Lake, sold in March, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· In April, a residential property at 4230 Greenfield Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $133.