Geneva: Two-bedroom house sells for $1.16 million

A single-family residence located at 629 Peck Road in Geneva changed owners on April 17.

The 2,252-square-foot home, built in 1953, was sold for $1.16 million, or $513 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· At 803 Dow Avenue, in October 2025, a 3,697-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.64 million, a price per square foot of $442. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,197-square-foot single-family house at 915 Ray Street, sold in September 2025, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,108-square-foot single-family residence at 705 Meadows Road sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $451. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.