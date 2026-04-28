Four-bedroom home in Batavia sells for $800,000

The single-family house located at 723 Branson Drive in Batavia was sold on April 14, for $800,000, or $256 per square foot.

The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,125 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,369 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been purchased:

· A 3,125-square-foot single-family home at 748 Hamilton Way, sold in November 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a single-family residence at 586 Schroeder Trail sold for $666,500.

· At 544 Schroeder Trail, in February, a single-family home was sold for $711,500.