Barrington: Single-family home goes for $1.3 million

A 3,661-square-foot single-family home, built in 1968, has changed hands.

The home at 450 Tower Road in Barrington was sold on April 17 for $1.3 million, or $355 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,687-square-foot single-family house at 485 West Hillside Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $285. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 485 Westwood Drive, in May 2025, a 2,282-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,436-square-foot single-family home at 350 Westwood Drive sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.