Single-family home sells for $610,000 in Huntley

A 2,316-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 12234 Arlington Drive in Huntley was sold on April 14 for $610,000, or $263 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 12255 Arlington Drive, in October 2025, a 2,050-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $237.

· A 2,050-square-foot single-family house at 13695 Fallow Drive, sold in December 2024, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· In December 2024, a 1,978-square-foot single-family home at 12166 Latham Trail sold for $399,900, a price per square foot of $202.