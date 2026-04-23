Sale closed in Joliet: $375,000 for a single-family home

A 2,574-square-foot single-family house, built in 2015, has changed hands.

The house at 8010 Wood River Street in Joliet was sold on April 10 for $375,000, or $146 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 8102 Wood River Street, in December 2025, a 1,722-square-foot single-family home was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,370-square-foot single-family residence at 8102 Expedition Street sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· A 2,370-square-foot single-family home at 502 Allegheny Street, sold in August 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.