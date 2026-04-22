Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $335,000

A 1,839-square-foot single-family house, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The house at 1755 Brock Circle in Sycamore was sold on April 1 for $335,000, or $182 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 3,108 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family residence at 674 South Peace Road, Unit 7, sold in April, for $215,000. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1040 Bristol Drive, in March, a 1,509-square-foot single-family home was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 932 Foxpointe Drive sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.