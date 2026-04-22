McHenry: Residential home goes for $529,000

A 2,413-square-foot residential property, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 3203 Kendall Crossing in McHenry was sold on April 8 for $529,000, or $219 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2945 Payton Crossing in McHenry, in September 2025, a residential property was sold for $385,000.

· A residential property at 2106 Hazelwood Drive in McHenry, sold in April, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $199.