Four-bedroom home sells for $555,000 in Plainfield

A single-family residence located at 22718 West Bass Lake Road in Plainfield has a new owner since April 7.

The 2,800-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $555,000, or $198 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 22600 West Reserve Circle, in November 2025, a 2,813-square-foot single-family house was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 2,442-square-foot single-family home at 14136 South Hunt Club Lane sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,060-square-foot single-family home at 14054 South Hunt Club Lane, sold in April 2025, for $531,000, a price per square foot of $174.