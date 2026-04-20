Single-family home sells in Elgin for $530,000

The single-family house located at 696 Kentshire Circle in Elgin was sold on April 10. The purchase price was $530,000.

The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· In March 2025, a 3,330-square-foot single-family residence at 3528 Hidden Fawn Drive sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,219-square-foot single-family home at 679 Slate Run, sold in July 2025, for $660,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 677 Slate Run, in October 2025, a 4,067-square-foot single-family house was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.