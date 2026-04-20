Sale closed in Elgin: $545,000 for a five-bedroom house

A 1,640-square-foot single-family house, built in 1969, has changed hands.

The home at 8N465 Shady Lane in Elgin was sold on April 7 for $545,000, or $332 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,901-square-foot single-family residence at 280 Denton Lane in Elgin, sold in February, for $528,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 643 Oak Lane in Elgin, in October 2025, a 4,098-square-foot single-family home was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.