What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DeKalb County, April 6 to 12?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $490,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.

In total, 28 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $217,172, or $179 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $490,500, single-family home at 2337 Coventry Circle S

The single-family residence at 2337 Coventry Circle S in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $490,500. The transaction was completed on March 26.

2. $404,000, single-family home at 1040 Bristol Drive E

The single-family home at 1040 Bristol Drive E in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $404,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,509 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The home features one bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 26.

3. $319,000, four-bedroom house at 110 Cottonwood Boulevard

A 2,860-square-foot single-family house at 110 Cottonwood Boulevard in Kirkland has been sold. The total purchase price was $319,000, $112 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 6.

4. $298,000, residential home at 2123 Fairland Drive

The sale of the residential property at 2123 Fairland Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $298,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.

5. $285,000, property at 2625 Coltonville Road, Unit 3644

A sale has been finalized for the property at 2625 Coltonville Road, Unit 3644 in Sycamore. The price was $285,000. The deal was closed on March 26.

6. $285,000, four-bedroom home at 176 Alfred Drive

A 1,776-square-foot single-family residence at 176 Alfred Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $160 per square foot. The home was built in 1962. The house features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 18.

7. $280,000, single-family home at 404 South Stott Street

The sale of the single-family house at 404 South Stott Street in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The deal was closed on March 26.

8. $275,000, residential home at 7579 Old State Road

The residential property at 7579 Old State Road in Clare has new owners. The price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

9. $270,000, single-family home at 311 Crescent Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 311 Crescent Drive in Sycamore. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,056 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.

10. $252,000, property at 230 Morrow Street, Unit D

The property at 230 Morrow Street, Unit D in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $252,000. The deal was closed on March 26.