Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Lee County / Whiteside, reported April 6 to 12

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $445,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 25 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $138,773. The average price per square foot was $141.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $445,000, single-family home at 1728 Hillcrest Drive

A 2,119-square-foot single-family residence at 1728 Hillcrest Drive in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $445,000, $210 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. The deal was finalized on March 17.

2. $420,000, three-bedroom home at 12719 Garden Plain Road

A 1,645-square-foot single-family residence at 12719 Garden Plain Road in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000, $255 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 18.

3. $315,000, condominium at 102 5th Street

The condominium at 102 5th Street in Fulton has new owners. The price was $315,000. The condo was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,669 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 19.

4. $255,000, single-family home at 1005 Hermes Heights Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1005 Hermes Heights Drive in Rock Falls. The price was $255,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.

5. $240,000, single-family home at 1893 Saint Marys Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1893 Saint Marys Road in Sublette has been finalized. The price was $240,000. The home was built in 1891 and has a living area of 2,577 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $93. The deal was closed on March 17.

6. $228,500, single-family home at 1310 Mineral Springs Road

The single-family house at 1310 Mineral Springs Road in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $228,500. The deal was finalized on March 18.

7. $158,000, single-family home at 11 Elm Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 11 Elm Court in Prophetstown has been finalized. The price was $158,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.

8. $150,000, single-family home at 25326 Como Road

The single-family house at 25326 Como Road in Sterling has new owners. The price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.

9. $121,500, condominium at 301 4th Street, Unit 4

The condominium at 301 4th Street, Unit 4 in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $121,500. The deal was closed on March 23.

10. $112,500, single-family home at 901 Oak Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 901 Oak Avenue in Sterling. The price was $112,500. The deal was finalized on March 20.