Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, April 6-12

A condominium in Chicago that sold for $5.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In total, 1,340 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $451,365, or $263 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $5.4 million, condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive, Unit 6106

The sale of the condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive, Unit 6106 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $5,400,000. The condo was built in 2021 and has a living area of 4,708 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,147. The condo features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

2. $4.5 million, single-family home at 1227 Olesen Drive

The single-family house at 1227 Olesen Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $4,500,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 6,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $732. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.

3. $4.26 million, single-family home at 640 Hill Road

A 6,322-square-foot single-family home at 640 Hill Road in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $4,255,000, $673 per square foot. The home was built in 1922. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

4. $3.5 million, four-bedroom home at 2064 Norfork Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2064 Norfork Road in Northfield. The price was $3.5 million. The house was built in 2020 and the living area totals 5,381 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $650. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

5. $3.49 million, six-bedroom house at 1106 Hohlfelder Road

A 6,696-square-foot single-family home at 1106 Hohlfelder Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,490,000, $521 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 31.

6. $3.25 million, single-family home at 331 Forest Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 331 Forest Road in Hinsdale has been finalized. The price was $3,250,000. The house was built in 2026 and has a living area of 6,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $524. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

7. $3.25 million, single-family home at 164 Wagner Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 164 Wagner Road in Northfield. The price was $3.25 million. The house was built in 2025 and the living area totals 9,532 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 1.

8. $3 million, six-bedroom house at 1823 North Bissell Street

A 3,581-square-foot single-family home at 1823 North Bissell Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,000,000, $838 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

9. $2.8 million, townhouse at 1322 North Dearborn Street

A 3,231-square-foot townhouse at 1322 North Dearborn Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,800,000, $867 per square foot. The home was built in 1881. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

10. $2.7 million, five-bedroom house at 611 Elmwood Avenue

The single-family house at 611 Elmwood Avenue in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $2,700,500. The house was built in 1904 and has a living area of 6,230 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $433. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.