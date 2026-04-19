Sale closed in Joliet: $305,000 for a single-family home

A 2,376-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 3001 Somme Court in Joliet was sold on April 2 for $305,000, or $128 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 10,691 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In January, a 1,170-square-foot single-family home at 2909 Vimy Ridge Drive sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $346.

· A 1,580-square-foot single-family house at 2337 Golfview Drive, sold in January, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· At 2812 Vimy Ridge Drive, in December 2025, a 2,440-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $180.