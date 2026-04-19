New Lenox: Single-family home goes for $850,000

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 1119 Green Glen Court in New Lenox was sold on April 2. The purchase price was $850,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

Other homes in New Lenox have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family home at 1108 Hillside Drive, sold in February, for $795,000.

· At 821 Chatfield Road, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $900,000.

· In September 2025, a 7,140-square-foot single-family residence at 19800 Woodside Drive sold for $1.13 million, a price per square foot of $158. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.