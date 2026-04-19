How much were the top 6 most expensive home sales in Bureau County, reported in the week of April 6?

A single-family home in Princeton that sold for $410,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County in the past week.

The county saw a total of six residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $190,583. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $410,000, single-family home at 2555 Ridgefield Road

The single-family house at 2555 Ridgefield Road in Princeton has new owners. The price was $410,000. The house was built in 1968. The transaction was completed on March 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $325,000, single-family home at 732 North Linn Street

The single-family residence at 732 North Linn Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000. The home was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $190,000, single-family home at 1007 South Euclid Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1007 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton. The price was $190,000. The house was built in 1890. The deal was closed on March 20.

4. $94,000, single-family home at 618PRINCET Rd

The sale of the single-family residence at 618PRINCET Rd in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $94,000. The transaction was completed on March 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $82,500, single-family home at 503 Main Street

The single-family house at 503 Main Street in Dalzell has been sold. The total purchase price was $82,500. The house was built in 1910. The deal was finalized on March 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $42,000, single-family home at 231 East Cook Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 231 East Cook Street in Sheffield. The price was $42,000. The house was built in 1891. The deal was closed on March 23.