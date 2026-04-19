How much were the 10 most expensive properties sales in Will County, reported in the week of April 6?

A single-family home in Lemont that sold for $820,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

In total, 91 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $360,326. The average price per square foot was $202.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $820,000, single-family home at 17230 Bluff Road

The sale of the single-family home at 17230 Bluff Road in Lemont has been finalized. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,695 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The transaction was completed on March 25.

2. $811,325, property at 1901 Aaron Drive

A sale has been finalized for the property at 1901 Aaron Drive in New Lenox. The price was $811,325. The deal was closed on March 26.

3. $775,000, single-family home at 820 Spring Creek Circle

The single-family residence at 820 Spring Creek Circle in Naperville has new owners. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,908 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $267. The deal was finalized on March 25.

4. $755,000, single-family home at 1625 Terrence Drive

The single-family house at 1625 Terrence Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $755,000. The deal was finalized on March 26.

5. $656,000, duplex at 13150 South Lake Mary Drive

A 1,659-square-foot two-unit property at 13150 South Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $656,000, $395 per square foot. The home was built in 2009. The transaction was completed on March 26.

6. $651,200, single-family home at 12843 Bradford Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 12843 Bradford Lane in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $651,200. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,285 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $198. The deal was closed on March 25.

7. $616,000, single-family home at 12361 South Meridian Lane

The single-family residence at 12361 South Meridian Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $616,000. The home was built in 2021. The deal was closed on March 26.

8. $615,000, single-family home at 702 Pintail Drive

The single-family house at 702 Pintail Drive in New Lenox has new owners. The price was $615,000. The transaction was completed on March 25.

9. $570,000, single-family home at 2474 Kingsley Drive

A 2,156-square-foot single-family house at 2474 Kingsley Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $570,000, $264 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 27.

10. $560,000, four-bedroom house at 12354 South Blue Water Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 12354 South Blue Water Parkway in Plainfield. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 3,208 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The house features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.