Week of April 6: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A single-family home in Mt Prospect that sold for $399,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $446,536. The average price per square foot was $171. A total of 1341 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 6,066 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $399,000, two-bedroom house at 207 South Wa Pella Avenue

A 1,038-square-foot single-family residence at 207 South Wa Pella Avenue in Mt Prospect has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $384 per square foot. The home was built in 1951. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 30.

2. $400,000, townhouse at 1120 Bluebell Lane

The sale of the townhouse at 1120 Bluebell Lane in Bartlett has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,044 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The house features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

3. $400,000, condominium at 1535 Park Avenue, Apt. 304

The condominium at 1535 Park Avenue, Apt. 304 in River Forest has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,750 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229. The condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

4. $400,000, condominium at 7041 West Touhy Avenue, Apt. 209

A 1,452-square-foot condominium at 7041 West Touhy Avenue, Apt. 209 in Niles has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $275 per square foot. The condo was built in 2000. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

5. $400,000, single-family home at 110 Travers Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 110 Travers Avenue in Wheaton. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,107 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361. The home has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 25.

6. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 621 North Forest Avenue

A 1,011-square-foot single-family home at 621 North Forest Avenue in Mount Prospect has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $396 per square foot. The home was built in 1961. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 31.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 17653 70th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 17653 70th Avenue in Tinley Park. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 1,179 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339. The home features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 31.

8. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 226 Quincy Court

A 1,385-square-foot single-family home at 226 Quincy Court in Schaumburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 1971. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 1.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 5212 North Lind Avenue

The single-family residence at 5212 North Lind Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1955. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 31.

10. $400,000, condominium at 2100 West Balmoral Avenue

The sale of the condominium at 2100 West Balmoral Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1990. The transaction was completed on March 30.