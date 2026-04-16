Townhouse in Orland Park goes for $407,000

A recently built townhouse located at 9272 West 143rd Street in Orland Park changed owners on April 6.

The 1,791-square-foot house, built in 2023, was sold for $407,000, or $227 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,241 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· A 2,132-square-foot townhouse at 14419 South Blue Spruce Court, sold in February, for $399,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,346-square-foot townhouse at 9205 West Lakeview Drive sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 14747 West Lakeview Drive, in March, a 1,346-square-foot townhouse was sold for $297,500, a price per square foot of $221. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.