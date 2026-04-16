Single-family home sells for $559,000 in Aurora

A 3,758-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 2503 Bayhill Court in Aurora was sold on April 1 for $559,000, or $149 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 12,824 square feet.

Other homes in Aurora have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,139-square-foot single-family residence at 2555 Royal Troon Drive, sold in December 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· In September 2025, a 2,139-square-foot single-family home at 2578 Wild Dunes Circle sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· At 2442 La Costa Court, in July 2025, a 2,139-square-foot single-family home was sold for $422,000, a price per square foot of $197.