Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Oswego

A 3,257-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2013, has changed hands.

The home at 4311 Schofield Drive in Oswego was sold on April 8 for $510,000, or $157 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,210-square-foot single-family home at 4303 Schofield Drive, sold in May 2025, for $477,000, a price per square foot of $149. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,219-square-foot single-family house at 4323 Schofield Drive sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 4215 Southerland Drive, in April, a 2,278-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.