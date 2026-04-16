Sale closed in Woodridge: $712,000 for a single-family home

A 2,556-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 1221 Golf View Drive in Woodridge was sold on April 1 for $712,000, or $279 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Woodridge that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,539-square-foot single-family house at 8209 Middlebury Avenue, sold in February, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $341.

· At 8216 Middlebury Avenue, in February 2025, a 2,007-square-foot single-family home was sold for $527,500, a price per square foot of $263.

· In October 2025, a 1,863-square-foot single-family home at 8221 Meadowwood Avenue sold for $503,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.