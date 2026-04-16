Sale closed in Tinley Park: $511,500 for a three-bedroom home

A 2,229-square-foot single-family home, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 18154 Bettenhausen Drive in Tinley Park was sold on April 3 for $511,500, or $229 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 11,442 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· In January 2025, a 2,753-square-foot single-family house at 18172 Goesel Drive sold for $527,500, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8619 Koehler Drive, in August 2025, a 2,603-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,603-square-foot single-family home at 18178 Nielsen Drive, sold in October 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.