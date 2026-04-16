Sale closed in Tinley Park: $495,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 8112 Justin Court in Tinley Park has a new owner since April 2.

The 2,098-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $495,000, or $236 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,464-square-foot single-family home at 16155 Justin Court, sold in June 2025, for $425,500, a price per square foot of $291. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 8135 Bormet Drive, in November 2025, a 1,868-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,231-square-foot single-family home at 8131 Deland Court sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.