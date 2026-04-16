Sale closed in St. Charles: $1.1 million for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 4115 River View Drive in St. Charles has a new owner since April 7.

The 3,757-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $1.1 million, or $293 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot measures 0.5 acres and features a pool.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,560-square-foot single-family residence at 4070 Meadow View Drive, sold in March 2025, for $674,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,482-square-foot single-family home at 4156 Meadow View Drive sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 4545 Foxgrove Drive, in December 2025, a 3,721-square-foot single-family home was sold for $856,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.