Sale closed in North Barrington: $1.18 million for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 15 South Wynstone Drive in North Barrington was sold on April 6, for $1.18 million, or $211 per square foot.

The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 5,578 square feet. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.2 acres.

These nearby homes in North Barrington have also recently been purchased:

· In April 2025, a 4,558-square-foot single-family house at 11 South Wynstone Drive sold for $1.33 million, a price per square foot of $292.

· A 4,517-square-foot single-family home at 12 South Wynstone Way, sold in September 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $299.

· At 24 South Wynstone Drive, in June 2025, a 3,550-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $282.