Orland Park: Three-bedroom house goes for $700,000

A single-family house located at 13821 116th Avenue in Orland Park changed owners on April 6.

The 3,506-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $700,000, or $200 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.3 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 13810 Logan Drive, in January, a 1,833-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 4,299-square-foot single-family home at 11452 Greystone Drive, sold in June 2025, for $880,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· In May 2025, a 3,634-square-foot single-family home at 11454 Boulder Drive sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.