Joliet: Three-bedroom house built in 1923 sells for $465,000

A single-family home located at 620 Clement Street in Joliet changed owners on March 30.

The 1,920-square-foot home, built in 1923, was sold for $465,000, or $242 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for five cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,656 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 510 Douglas Street, in December 2025, a 1,632-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $162.

· A 1,824-square-foot single-family house at 725 Clement Street, sold in September 2025, for $287,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 1,104-square-foot single-family home at 710 Vine Street sold for $299,900, a price per square foot of $272.