Four-bedroom house sells in Tinley Park for $485,000

A single-family home located at 8101 Highfield Court in Tinley Park has a new owner since March 31.

The 2,687-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $485,000, or $180 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,752 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a 2,674-square-foot single-family residence at 8118 Brookside Glen Drive sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 19437 Glenbrook Lane, in February 2025, a 2,702-square-foot single-family house was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,902-square-foot single-family residence at 19430 Glenbrook Lane, sold in August 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.