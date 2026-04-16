Five-bedroom house in Orland Park goes for $875,000

A single-family home located at 15220 Arbor Drive in Orland Park has a new owner since April 6.

The 3,917-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $875,000, or $223 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 12102 Arlene Drive in Orland Park, in August 2025, a 2,959-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· In November 2025, a 4,599-square-foot single-family house at 15141 Arbor Drive in Orland Park sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,822-square-foot single-family residence at 12041 Magnolia Lane in Orland Park, sold in August 2025, for $990,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.