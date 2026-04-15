Three-bedroom home sells for $545,000 in Yorkville

A single-family residence located at 68 Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville changed owners on April 7.

The 2,826-square-foot house, built in 1993, was sold for $545,000, or $193 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for four cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 63 Oak Creek Drive, in November 2025, a 3,113-square-foot single-family home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In February, a 3,465-square-foot single-family house at 52 Oak Creek Drive sold for $541,500, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,440-square-foot single-family house at 43 Oak Creek Drive, sold in June 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.