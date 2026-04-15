Single-family home sells for $440,000 in Richmond

A 1,941-square-foot single-family house, built in 2011, has changed hands.

The home at 10709 Mallard Lane in Richmond was sold on March 30 for $440,000, or $227 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Richmond have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family home at 5210 Pheasant Lane, sold in February, for $545,000.

· At 10817 Quail Crossing, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $377,500.

· In January 2025, a 3,216-square-foot single-family residence at 5135 Wood Duck Lane sold for $542,500, a price per square foot of $169.