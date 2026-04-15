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Real Estate

Residential home sells for $320,000 in Crystal Lake

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By United Robots

The residential property located at 1699 Penny Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on March 30, for $320,000, or $193 per square foot.

The home, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,661 square feet. The house has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.7 acres.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1521 Adams Street in Crystal Lake, in September 2025, a residential property was sold for $263,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In March, a residential property at 1394 Parkridge Court in Crystal Lake sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Real EstateUnited Robots