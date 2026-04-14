Kankakee: Residential home sells for $210,000

A residential property located at 635 South Alma Avenue in Kankakee changed owners on March 30.

The home was sold for $210,000. The property occupies a lot of 7,500 square feet.

Other homes in Kankakee that have recently been sold close by include:

· In July 2025, a residential property at 257 South Alma Avenue sold for $190,000.

· At 1024 South Walnut Street, in March, a residential property was sold for $260,000.

· A residential property at 436 South McKinley Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $166,000.