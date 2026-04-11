Week of March 30: Best residential property deals in Grundy County

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $278,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $314,357. The average price per square foot was $170. A total of 28 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,911 square feet, five bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $278,000, single-family home at 602 East Street

A 1,468-square-foot single-family residence at 602 East Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $278,000, $189 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The transaction was completed on March 10.

2. $278,000, single-family home at 2005 Mountain Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2005 Mountain Road in Morris. The price was $278,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,634 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The deal was finalized on March 10.

3. $290,000, single-family home at 681 Circle Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 681 Circle Drive in Coal City has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,812 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The deal was closed on March 3.

4. $307,000, single-family home at 250 South Short Drive

The single-family residence at 250 South Short Drive in Coal City has been sold. The total purchase price was $307,000. The deal was finalized on March 3.

5. $310,000, single-family home at 1308 Dahlgren Lane

The single-family residence at 1308 Dahlgren Lane in Minooka has new owners. The price was $310,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,032 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $300. The deal was closed on March 10.

6. $314,000, residential home at 825 Grant Drive

The sale of the residential property at 825 Grant Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $314,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,665 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The transaction was completed on March 9.

7. $320,000, single-family home at 6045 East South Prairie Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 6045 East South Prairie Drive in Morris. The price was $320,000. The deal was finalized on March 9.

8. $325,000, single-family home at 817 Casey Drive

A 1,429-square-foot single-family residence at 817 Casey Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $227 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The transaction was completed on March 12.

9. $328,000, residential home at 1227 Wabena Avenue

A 1,920-square-foot residential property at 1227 Wabena Avenue in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $328,000, $171 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The deal was closed on March 4.

10. $335,000, single-family home at 185 Jacqueline Street

The single-family residence at 185 Jacqueline Street in Morris has new owners. The price was $335,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,891 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The transaction was completed on March 2.