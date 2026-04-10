Geneva: Single-family home sells for $925,000

A 2,894-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 1145 Keim Court in Geneva was sold on April 2 for $925,000, or $320 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 15,219-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· A 2,922-square-foot single-family home at 1073 Keim Court, sold in October 2025, for $803,000, a price per square foot of $275. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 2,885-square-foot single-family residence at 1606 Keim Circle sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $274. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 912 Harbor Town Court, in September 2025, a 2,717-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.