Four-bedroom house in Wauconda sells for $520,000

A 2,300-square-foot single-family home, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 731 Saddlewood Drive in Wauconda was sold on March 18 for $520,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Wauconda have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,135-square-foot single-family residence at 738 Saddlewood Drive, sold in August 2025, for $455,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,264-square-foot single-family house at 791 Lipizzan Lane sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 767 Lipizzan Lane, in June 2025, a 2,839-square-foot single-family home was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.