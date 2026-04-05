Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Ogle County, reported March 23-29

A rural residence in Oregon that sold for $500,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 16 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $168,531. The average price per square foot was $126.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $500,000, rural residence at 2522 East Pleasant Grove Road

The sale of the rural residence at 2522 East Pleasant Grove Road in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 1,792 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The deal was closed on March 2.

2. $235,000, single-family home at 6846 South James Drive

The single-family home at 6846 South James Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $235,000. The home was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,656 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $142. The deal was finalized on March 2.

3. $192,000, single-family home at 201 Janet Avenue

A 1,744-square-foot single-family house at 201 Janet Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $192,000, $110 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. The transaction was completed on March 2.

4. $182,000, single-family home at 1170 Westview Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1170 Westview Drive in Rochelle. The price was $182,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The transaction was completed on March 2.

5. $178,000, single-family home at 423 West 4th Street

A 1,000-square-foot single-family house at 423 West 4th Street in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $178,000, $178 per square foot. The deal was closed on March 2.

6. $176,000, single-family home at 106 Mix Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 106 Mix Street in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $176,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,232 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The deal was finalized on March 2.

7. $172,000, single-family home at 10700 East Titus Road

A 1,120-square-foot single-family home at 10700 East Titus Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $172,000, $154 per square foot. The home was built in 1960. The transaction was completed on March 6.

8. $165,000, single-family home at 108 Cherry Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 108 Cherry Street in Kings. The price was $165,000. The deal was closed on March 3.

9. $158,000, single-family home at 801 West Fulton Street

The single-family house at 801 West Fulton Street in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $158,000. The deal was finalized on March 5.

10. $155,000, single-family home at 210 North 9th Street

The single-family home at 210 North 9th Street in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $155,000. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,260 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $123. The deal was closed on March 2.