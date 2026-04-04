Will County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of March 23?

A townhouse in Naperville that sold for $367,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $376,230. The average price per square foot ended up at $160. A total of 154 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,796 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $367,000, townhouse at 3277 Cool Springs Court

The sale of the townhouse at 3277 Cool Springs Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $367,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,975 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was closed on March 12.

2. $368,500, single-family home at 16937 Mendota Drive

The single-family residence at 16937 Mendota Drive in Lockport has been sold. The total purchase price was $368,500. The transaction was completed on March 9.

3. $375,000, single-family home at 17004 Geneva Avenue

The single-family home at 17004 Geneva Avenue in Lockport has new owners. The price was $375,000. The deal was finalized on March 12.

4. $375,000, single-family home at 1707 Chestnut Hill Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1707 Chestnut Hill Road in Plainfield. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 2,728 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 11.

5. $380,000, three-bedroom house at 19347 Westfield Avenue

A 2,588-square-foot single-family house at 19347 Westfield Avenue in Tinley Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $147 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 12.

6. $380,000, three-bedroom house at 24240 South Burr Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 24240 South Burr Road in Channahon. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 2,015 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.

7. $385,000, single-family home at 15743 Cove Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 15743 Cove Circle in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,652 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.

8. $385,500, single-family home at 131 Monticello Circle

A 1,548-square-foot single-family residence at 131 Monticello Circle in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,500, $249 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 12.

9. $390,000, single-family home at 24900 South Sycamore Street

The single-family home at 24900 South Sycamore Street in Elwood has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000. The deal was finalized on March 13.

10. $390,000, single-family home at 19320 Tramore Lane

The single-family house at 19320 Tramore Lane in Mokena has new owners. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The house features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.