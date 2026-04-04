What were the best deals for residential properties in DuPage / Cook County the week of March 23?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $399,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $467,404, or $430 per square foot. A total of 1304 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,381 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $399,000, single-family home at 5413 South Springfield Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 5413 South Springfield Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $399,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 5.

2. $399,000, three-bedroom home at 5871 North Overhill Avenue

A 1,288-square-foot single-family home at 5871 North Overhill Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $310 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 6.

3. $400,000, condominium at 1901 South Calumet Avenue, Unit 2212

The condominium at 1901 South Calumet Avenue, Unit 2212 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,070 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $374. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 9.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 2N579 Bloomingdale Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2N579 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,486 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 6.

5. $400,000, two-bedroom home at 1402 West Willow Lane

A 1,040-square-foot single-family residence at 1402 West Willow Lane in Mount Prospect has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $385 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 9.

6. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 10353 South Spaulding Avenue

The single-family home at 10353 South Spaulding Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,060 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $377. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 9.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 10025 Mulberry Avenue

A 1,952-square-foot single-family house at 10025 Mulberry Avenue in Oak Lawn has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

8. $400,000, condominium at 765 East 41st Street, Unit 1

The condominium at 765 East 41st Street, Unit 1 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1876. The deal was closed on March 6.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 910 Hassell Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 910 Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 10524 Camelot Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10524 Camelot Street in Westchester. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1984 and the living area totals 2,035 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 5.