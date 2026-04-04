What were the best deals for residential properties in DeKalb County the week of March 23?

A single-family home in DeKalb that sold for $182,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $284,668. The average price per square foot was $238. A total of 19 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,789 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $182,000, single-family home at 1424 Clark Street

The single-family residence at 1424 Clark Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $182,000. The deal was closed on March 4.

2. $200,000, single-family home at 1334 Oakland Drive

A 2,028-square-foot single-family residence at 1334 Oakland Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $99 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

3. $210,000, single-family home at 1508 Electric Park Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1508 Electric Park Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The deal was finalized on March 3.

4. $229,500, single-family home at 128 North Hadsall Street

The single-family residence at 128 North Hadsall Street in Genoa has new owners. The price was $229,500. The transaction was completed on March 5.

5. $235,000, single-family home at 1113 Lewis Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1113 Lewis Street in DeKalb. The price was $235,000. The deal was closed on March 4.

6. $250,000, property at 2548 Shabbona Grove Road

The property at 2548 Shabbona Grove Road in Shabbona has new owners. The price was $250,000. The property’s living area totals 1,958 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $128. The property has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

7. $257,500, single-family home at 225 Sabin Street

A 696-square-foot single-family residence at 225 Sabin Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $257,500, $370 per square foot. The house was built in 1942. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

8. $280,500, single-family home at 11782 Pebble Beach Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 11782 Pebble Beach Drive in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $280,500. The deal was closed on March 4.

9. $284,500, single-family home at 625 James Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 625 James Street in Hinckley. The price was $284,500. The deal was finalized on March 5.

10. $295,000, single-family home at 2133 Patriot Drive

The single-family residence at 2133 Patriot Drive in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000. The deal was closed on March 4.