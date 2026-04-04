Single-family home in Oswego sells for $540,000

A 3,313-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 821 Georgetown Drive in Oswego was sold on March 18 for $540,000, or $163 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace.

The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· A 3,325-square-foot single-family residence at 314 Bluegrass Parkway, sold in June 2025, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 4,177-square-foot single-family home at 808 Georgetown Drive sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 733 Market Drive, in October 2025, a 3,360-square-foot single-family house was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.