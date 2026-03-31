Condominium sells in Hinsdale for $500,000

A 1,712-square-foot condominium, built in 1968, has changed hands.

The condo at 5731 Sutton Place in Hinsdale was sold on March 11 for $500,000, or $292 per square foot. The apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Other units in Hinsdale have recently been purchased nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,520-square-foot condominium at 340 Claymoor, Apt. 2B sold for $312,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 320 Claymoor, Apt. 2D, in January, a 1,375-square-foot condominium was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,488-square-foot condominium at 360 Claymoor, Apt. 3E, sold in January 2025, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.